11 people charged with impaired driving in Niagara
11 people have been charged with impaired driving in Niagara.
The local residents were charged between February 22 and February 28th, 2021
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Lynn Y. CALVERT 69 years, St. Catharines
Alan HILLMAN 65 years, Niagara Falls
Barry ROCHELEAU 48 years, St. Catharines
Jordan B. M. BARRIE 28 years, St. Catharines
Candice E. ADAMS 31 years, St. Catharines
Jordan D. N. BONFIELD 24 years, St. Catharines
Valerie D. MOORE 28 years, St. Catharines
Daniel T. CREE 37 years, Niagara Falls
Matthew J. R. GRAHAM 39 years, Fort Erie
Anthony C. BARICHELLO 45 years, Port Colborne
Brian M. S. HIMES 29 years, Port Colborne
-
How private are your "private" conversations?Tim talks to Tech Analyst Carmi Levy about messaging apps that claim to use end-to-end encryption. What does that actually mean? Are “they” selling your messages? Who are “they”and how are “they” benefiting from your data?
-
Canada’s revamped Divorce ActThe federal government has revamped Canada’s Divorce Act in hopes that the amended legislation will promote the best interests of children and make the family justice system more efficient. Tim talks to Paul Wintemute professor of law at Niagara College for clarification.
-
TALES FROM THE DUMB ZONEStories to make you laugh or shake your head, tales from the dumb zone.