11 people charged with impaired driving in Niagara

11 people have been charged with impaired driving in Niagara.

The local residents were charged between February 22 and February 28th, 2021

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Lynn Y. CALVERT 69 years, St. Catharines

Alan HILLMAN 65 years, Niagara Falls

Barry ROCHELEAU 48 years, St. Catharines

Jordan B. M. BARRIE 28 years, St. Catharines

Candice E. ADAMS 31 years, St. Catharines

Jordan D. N. BONFIELD 24 years, St. Catharines

Valerie D. MOORE 28 years, St. Catharines

Daniel T. CREE 37 years, Niagara Falls

Matthew J. R. GRAHAM 39 years, Fort Erie

Anthony C. BARICHELLO 45 years, Port Colborne

Brian M. S. HIMES 29 years, Port Colborne