11 people charged with impaired driving in Niagara between Feb. 10-16

11 people are facing impaired driving charges as police release a list of drivers charged between February 10-16th.

The Niagara Regional Police Service says 'in an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, they will be reporting the names of those people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region.'

In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Susan E. MALCOLM 27 years, St. Catharines

William E. COATES 60 years, Guelph

Scott W. PEARSON 48 years, Cambridge

Morgan CLAPP 23 years, Welland

Amanda J. CHAPMAN 36 years, St. Catharines

Rex G. JANSEN 59 years, St. Catharines

Christi A. PITRE-WAY 52 years, Welland

David H. MCGAW 67 years, Niagara Falls

Brandan A. N. ERAMIAN 29 years, Niagara-on-the-Lake

Evan A. KITCHEN 38 years, Wainfleet

Zabrina WELLMAN 42 years, Niagara Falls