iHeartRadio
-4°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

11 people charged with impaired driving in Niagara between Feb. 10-16

MediaNRP-22

11 people are facing impaired driving charges as police release a list of drivers charged between February 10-16th.

The Niagara Regional Police Service says 'in an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, they will be reporting the names of those people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region.'                      

In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.              

Susan E. MALCOLM 27 years, St. Catharines

William E. COATES 60 years, Guelph

Scott W. PEARSON 48 years, Cambridge

Morgan CLAPP 23 years, Welland

Amanda J. CHAPMAN 36 years, St. Catharines

Rex G. JANSEN 59 years, St. Catharines

Christi A. PITRE-WAY 52 years, Welland

David H. MCGAW 67 years, Niagara Falls

Brandan A. N. ERAMIAN 29 years, Niagara-on-the-Lake

Evan A. KITCHEN 38 years, Wainfleet

Zabrina WELLMAN 42 years, Niagara Falls

 

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    5PM FEB 19TH

    The Late Round Table

    JESSICA POTTS (President & Gallup Certified Strengths Coach at Inspired Strategy Group)

    HOLLY MUNDULA (Regional Manager Business Banking Solutions for Meridian Credit Union)

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM FEB 19TH

    A Sliver of Hope 

    Niagara Health best practices

    What do you do with this guy?

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM FEB 19TH

    Latest on Wet’suwet’en demonstartions

    Jason "The Germ Guy" Tetro, Host of the Super Awesome Science Show, Author of “The Germ Code” and “The Germ Files