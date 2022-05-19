11 people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara
11 people are facing impaired driving charges in Niagara.
Niagara Regional Police laying the charges between May 9th -15th.
In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the NRP publicly reports the names of those people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence.
In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Emily C. BARR, 36yrs, Fort Erie
Richard I. SHELDRICK, 53 yrs, Thorold
Darren L. MASSE, 27yrs, Niagara Falls
Shane L. EATON, 36yrs, Niagara On The Lake
Joseph N. VANSLUYTMAN, 30yrs, Mississauga
William J. GRIST, 58yrs, Port Colborne
Christine T. LEGAULT, 44yrs, Niagara Falls
Kelton W. PRITCHARD, 24yrs, St. Catharines
Brianna M. SIGURDSON, 18yrs, Welland
Renato R. MEDALLA, 55yrs, Niagara Falls
Richard J. MCGRATH, 55yrs, Niagara Falls