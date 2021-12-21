11 people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara: NRP

11 people have been charged with impaired driving in Niagara between December 6-12th.

In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the Niagara Regional Police Service reports the names of those people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Jodie P. STAWNISKY, 51yrs, St. Catharines

Heather L. DAVIDSON, 51yrs, St. Catharines

Silviu CONSTANTINESCU, 54yrs, Scarborough

Bradley J. SWALM, 43yrs, Niagara Falls

Thomas H. LUNN, 56yrs, Fort Erie

Thomas G. POLICH, 30yrs, Niagara Falls

Dillon P. IVANY, 28yrs, Niagara Falls

Joseph J. BRIDEAU, 63yrs, Welland

Ronald E. BELBECK, 63yrs, York

Andrew J. VALLIQUETTE, 38yrs, Fort Erie

Armando A. KOCI, 39yrs, St. Catharines