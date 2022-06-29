11 people on Niagara Regional Police's latest list of impaired drivers

Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of names of people charged with impaired driving.

Between June 20, 2022 to June 26, 2022, 11 people were criminally charged.

The Police Service reports the names of people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the region to deter others from doing the same.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

John IRVINE, 61yrs, Niagara Falls

Thomas W. GEFFROS, 53yrs, Stoney Creek

Arthur E. COLE, 59yrs, St. Catharines

Robin W. NAPIER, 56yrs, Niagara Falls

Celina M. WHITTAL, 45yrs, St. Catharines

William J. HUNTER, 32yrs, Thorold

Kelsey R. PORTER, 25yrs, Welland

Roelof B. HORDIJK, 57yrs, St. Catharines

Patrick J. MCNAMARA, 32yrs, St. Catharines

Steven NO, 38yrs, St. Catharines

Daynon M. COWIE, 33yrs, Port Sydney