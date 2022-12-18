11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight

A Hawaii emergency response agency says nearly a dozen people were seriously injured when a flight to Hawaii was rocked by severe turbulence about 30 minutes outside Honolulu.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said in a statement that 11 people were hospitalized in serious condition and nine others were in stable condition.

Responders treated 36 people and of those, 20 people were transported for further medical treatment.

The statement said the wounds included a serious head injury, lacerations, bruising and loss of consciousness.

Hawaiian Airlines in a statement said 13 passengers and three crew members were taken to area hospitals for further care.

The differing number of injuries could not immediately be reconciled.