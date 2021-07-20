11 projects in Niagara, including a splash pad and park, get $3M in funding

11 projects across Niagara are receiving $3M in funding.

MP for Niagara Centre, St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle, and Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff made the $3,022,276.00 joint funding announcement to improve municipal infrastructure.

Funded projects include replacement of the Gibson Street Pedestrian Bridge and HVAC upgrades of the Grimsby Public Library and Grimsby Public Art Gallery in the Town of Grimsby.

A curbside pick-up service window for the Lincoln Public Library and construction of a playground at Rotary Park in the Town of Lincoln.

Construction of a new splash pad at Centennial Park in the Town of Pelham.

The rehabilitation of Town Hall in the Township of Wainfleet, and rehabilitation of a public works building for the Township of West Lincoln.

Funding also includes electrical system upgrades of social housing units, Wi-Fi expansion at wastewater facilities, air purification upgrades and improved lane marking, lighting, signals and safety measures of streets and roads for the Regional Municipality of Niagara.

The investment is being made through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, a cost-shared, application-based infrastructure funding opportunity.

The Government of Canada is investing $2,417,820.80 toward these eleven projects, while the Government of Ontario is contributing $604,455.20.