11 year old boy dies after being hit by driver in Markham

An 11 year old boy has died after he was hit by a driver on a 407 on-ramp in Markham.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. yesterday as he was riding his bike across the on-ramp.

He was rushed to a trauma centre but OPP officials announced he had died early this morning.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash, and police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

Drivers are reminded to keep an eye out for bicyclists on the road.

Earlier this week a 13 year old Smithville boy was hit by a driver while he was riding his scooter.

His condition is improving as he is being cared for at McMaster Children's Hospital.