11 year old Hamilton boy hit by vehicle at crosswalk has died

A Hamilton boy hit by a car on Tuesday afternoon has died.

11 year old Jude Strickland was hit while using a crosswalk, staffed by a crossing guard, just before 3:30 p.m.at Royal Vista Drive.

Hamilton Police have charged the driver, a 28 year old Hamilton man.

The boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and passed away early this morning.

Jude's father made the announcement today in a social media post.