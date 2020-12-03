11 year old Hamilton boy hit by vehicle at crosswalk has died
A Hamilton boy hit by a car on Tuesday afternoon has died.
11 year old Jude Strickland was hit while using a crosswalk, staffed by a crossing guard, just before 3:30 p.m.at Royal Vista Drive.
Hamilton Police have charged the driver, a 28 year old Hamilton man.
The boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and passed away early this morning.
Jude's father made the announcement today in a social media post.
It is with immense sadness that Vanessa and I share with you all the news that our dear, sweet Jude passed away, just...Posted by Jamie Strickland on Thursday, December 3, 2020