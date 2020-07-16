111 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 111 new cases of COVID-19.
141 more cases of COVID-19 have been resolved in Ontario, and there have been five more deaths.
30 out of 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases.
26,492 tests for the virus were completed in the last day.
