111 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario: MoH
Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 111 new cases of COVID-19.
122 more cases of the virus have been resolved, meaning there are 11 less active cases.
One new death was reported.
28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 21 of them reporting no new cases at all.
16,744 tests were completed in the last day.
Jennie Stevens, MPP for St. Catharines - Asked the government about Garden City Manor's failed inspectionsJennie Stevens: "How many more examples do we need before the Premier finally cracks down on these for-profit homes?"
