111 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario for second day in a row

Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 111 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row.

101 more cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved, and nine more patients have died.

28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases.

108 patients in Ontario are currently hospitalized with the virus.

31,163 test for COVID-19 were completed in the last day.

