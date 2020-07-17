111 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario for second day in a row
Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 111 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row.
101 more cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved, and nine more patients have died.
28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases.
108 patients in Ontario are currently hospitalized with the virus.
31,163 test for COVID-19 were completed in the last day.
Dr. Samantha Hill - Ontario Medical AssosiationMatt talks to Dr. Hill about OMA calling on the government to rethink opening indoor bars as parts of the province enter phase 3.
Erin Riseing - Niagara Community Garden NetworkMatt talks to Erin about today's seed give away in St. Catharines.
Chris Green - Niagara Health FoundationMatt talks to Chris about plans for this years ‘Virtual’ Big Move Cancer Ride.