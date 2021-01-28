112 more cases of COVID-19 in Niagara and 10 more deaths

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 112 new cases of COVID-19.

Today's report shows 138 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 10 more COVID-19 related deaths.

In total 299 people in Niagara have died.

Right now Niagara has 1,360 active cases, and 43 active outbreaks.

496 active cases are in St. Catharines, and 254 are in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Region Public Health has administered 3,883 total doses of the vaccine.