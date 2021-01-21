113 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara, five more deaths
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 113 more cases of COVID-19, and five more deaths.
To date, 244 people in Niagara have died.
Today's data says 190 more local cases of COVID-19 have been resolved, and there is one new outbreak.
Niagara has 1,585 active cases of COVID-19, and 55 active outbreaks.
St. Catharines has the most active cases in the region, with 599 cases.
319 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last day, with 2,760 doses given in total.
