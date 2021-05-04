116 new COVID cases in Niagara today and active cases fall drastically

Niagara is reporting over 100 new cases today after a drop yesterday.

116 new infections were reported in the region today, following 95 new cases announced Monday.

No new deaths were reported leaving the death toll at 395.

A massive amount of cases have been marked as resolved, dropping the number of active cases in the region to 2000 instead of the over 3000 reported yesterday.

Public health explained the drop:

"There is a sharp reduction in active cases today. We discovered an error in the coding used to calculate our active case numbers. This caused our daily reported active cases to be too high over the last several days. The coding error has been corrected."

188,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the region so far.

69 people are being treated in hospital for the virus in Niagara, with 22 in the ICU.

19 of the 69 patients are from outside the region, as hospitals transfer people to other provincial hospitals which have room.