118 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario: MoH
Ontario's Ministry of Health confirm 118 more cases of COVID-19.
28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 reporting no new cases.
48 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario, 18 of them in ICU and 10 in ICU on ventilators.
28,625 tests for the virus were processed yesterday.
-
Jeff Burch - MPP Niagara CentreMatt talks to MPP Burch about plans for the school year and concerns from local racetracks about their re-opening process. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Warren Hoshizaki - Director of Education DSBNMatt talks to Warren after yesterday's announcement of more funding from the Federal government. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Weekly Women Health ShowMatt Holmes speaks with Lindsey Zdichavsky, the Ideal Protein Specialist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave, regarding women's health and lifestyle issues. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.