iHeartRadio
27°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

118 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario: MoH

iStock-1208595556

Ontario's Ministry of Health confirm 118 more cases of COVID-19.

28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 reporting no new cases.

48 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario, 18 of them in ICU and 10 in ICU on ventilators. 

28,625 tests for the virus were processed yesterday.

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1575481424&size=Large

    Jeff Burch - MPP Niagara Centre

    Matt talks to MPP Burch about plans for the school year and concerns from local racetracks about their re-opening process.   See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
  • image.jpg?t=1575481424&size=Large

    Warren Hoshizaki - Director of Education DSBN

    Matt talks to Warren after yesterday's announcement of more funding from the Federal government.   See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
  • image.jpg?t=1575481424&size=Large

    Weekly Women Health Show

    Matt Holmes speaks with Lindsey Zdichavsky, the Ideal Protein Specialist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave, regarding women's health and lifestyle issues. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.