118 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara; 2,964 in Ontario

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 118 new cases of COVID-19.

Niagara currently has 975 active cases of the virus, and 32 active outbreaks.

Niagara Health has 81 patients in hospital being treated for the virus.

The province confirmed 2,964 new cases today.

2,175 more cases have been resolved, and there have been 25 more COVID-19 related deaths.

998 people in Ontario are currently hospitalized with the virus, including 329 in ICU and 228 on ventilators.

