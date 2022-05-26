11th person dies from weekend storm, tens of thousands Ontarians still without power

Police have reported another death linked to the storm that swept across Ontario over the weekend, bringing the death toll to at least 11.

The Central Hastings detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police says a 58-year-old man was struck by a falling tree during Saturday's storm.

Police say the man was in a remote area in the Municipality of Marmora & Lake.

The force says he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Environment Canada has said Saturday's severe weather involved a derecho, a rare widespread windstorm associated with a line of thunderstorms, that developed near Sarnia, Ont., and moved northeastward across the province.

The storm toppled trees, downed power lines and caused extensive property damage in some areas.