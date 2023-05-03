12 locals facing impaired driving charges in Niagara

12 Niagara residents are facing impaired driving charges.

Niagara Regional Police laid the charges between April 24th and April 30th, and released the names today.

The police force publicly releases the names of those charged in an effort to stop the crime.

In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

DIKSHIT KUMAR, 26yrs, Niagara Falls

Carolyn TODD, 54yrs, St. Catharines

Daniele SANTIN, 61yrs, Niagara Falls

Paul COOPER, 47yrs, St. Catharines

Daniel LADOUCEUR, 65yrs, Niagara Falls

Jacques M. GAGNON, 51yrs, St. Catharines

Simranjit S. TOOR, 25yrs, Niagara Falls

Holly M. HUMPHREYS, 49yrs, Fort Erie

Lauren C. TURTON, 28yrs, St. Catharines

Denis DOPUD, 44yrs, Niagara Falls

Justin D. MCDONALD, 38yrs, West Lincoln

David M. LABELLE, 46yrs, Port Colborne