12 locals facing impaired driving charges in Niagara
12 Niagara residents are facing impaired driving charges.
Niagara Regional Police laid the charges between April 24th and April 30th, and released the names today.
The police force publicly releases the names of those charged in an effort to stop the crime.
In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
DIKSHIT KUMAR, 26yrs, Niagara Falls
Carolyn TODD, 54yrs, St. Catharines
Daniele SANTIN, 61yrs, Niagara Falls
Paul COOPER, 47yrs, St. Catharines
Daniel LADOUCEUR, 65yrs, Niagara Falls
Jacques M. GAGNON, 51yrs, St. Catharines
Simranjit S. TOOR, 25yrs, Niagara Falls
Holly M. HUMPHREYS, 49yrs, Fort Erie
Lauren C. TURTON, 28yrs, St. Catharines
Denis DOPUD, 44yrs, Niagara Falls
Justin D. MCDONALD, 38yrs, West Lincoln
David M. LABELLE, 46yrs, Port Colborne