12 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed twelve new cases of COVID-19

86 cases of COVID-19 are active in Niagara, and there are five active outbreaks.

Two of the active outbreaks are at health care facilities, and the other three are considered community outbreaks.

Niagara Falls has the most amount of active cases in the region, with St. Catharines close behind.

Ontario's Ministry of Health confirmed 700 new cases of the virus today.

