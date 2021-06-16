12 new COVID-19 cases in Niagara today as number of active cases falls below 300

12 new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Niagara today, bringing the number of active cases to under 300.

293 cases in the region are considered active.

No new deaths have been announced. The death toll sits at 411.

26 people are being cared for in a Niagara hospital for the virus, 9 are in the ICU.

366,000 doses of a vaccine have been administered in the region. 64% of residents have one dose, and 12% have two doses.

Ontario is reporting 384 new cases today, and 12 more deaths linked to the virus.