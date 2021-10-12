12 Niagara patios make top 100 list of Canada's best restaurants for outdoor dining

12 of Niagara's patios made a top 100 list of Canada's best restaurants for outdoor dining.

A poll by OpenTable shows patio dining isn’t going away just yet, with four in ten Ontario residents planning on dining outdoors as far into the fall as possible.

OpenTable announced the 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining, with several of Niagara's patios making the list.

Four places in Niagara-on-the-Lake made the list including OLiV Tapas Bar and Restaurant at Strewn Winery, Ravine Vineyard Winery Restaurant, Trius Winery, and Zees Grill.

Two in St. Catharines, including Cafe Amore, and Valley Restaurant.

The Restaurant at Peninsula Ridge in Beamsville, along with The Good Earth Vineyard And Winery and The Restaurant at Redstone all making the list.

Taris on the Water in Welland, Bricks and Barley in Virgil, and Vineland Estates Winery Restaurant in Vineland also making the top 100 list.