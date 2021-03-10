12 of 21 classrooms closed at Welland school after 15 COVID-19 cases identified, school remains open

A school in Welland remains open despite more than half of its classes sent home to isolate after 15 COVID-19 cases.

Four more cases were confirmed last night at Quaker Road Public School.

The people involved in the latest cases were already in self-isolation when their test results came back.

In total, the Welland school now has 15 confirmed cases since the beginning of the month and 12 out of 21 classrooms are closed.

District School Board of Niagara officials says Niagara Region Public Health has reassessed the situation and does not recommend closing the entire school at this time because the cases have been quickly isolated and students who continue to attend school remain in their class cohorts.