12 people being treated in hospital in Niagara with COVID, one fully vaxxed, 11 not vaccinated

There are 12 patients being treated in Niagara's hospitals for COVID-19.

One of them is fully vaccinated, while the other 11 are unvaccinated.

Three are being treated in the ICU.

67.6% of Niagara residents have had two vaccine doses, while 73% have had one.

The lowest vaccination rate is in younger people in the region, with 68% of people aged 18-29 with one dose and 57% with both.

The second lowest age group is children ages 12-17, with 70% with one dose and 57% with both.

35 new cases of COVID were reported in Niagara today.