12 people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara

Niagara Regional Police has released its latest list of drivers charged with impaired driving.

12 people were charged between Jan. 9 - Jan. 15th.

The NRP publicly lists the names in an effort to deter the crime of impaired driving.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

April M. WASS, 51yrs, St. Catharines

Shailee A. DOUCETTE, 32yrs, Pickering

George E. AUGUSTINE, 56yrs, St. Catharines

Jethro D. VANDERBRUGGHEN, 22yrs, West Lincoln

Hayden E. VANGRIEKEN, 28yrs, Lowbanks

Aidan J. HARPER, 20yrs, St. Catharines

Marty C. PEW, 39yrs, Welland

Daniel W. CARSON, 44yrs, St. Catharines

Isaac E. PRAH, 32yrs, Brampton

Edward, A. ROTHWELL, 62yrs, Niagara Falls

Jennifer R. FORRESTER, 38yrs, Niagara-on-the-Lake

Peter C. MCRAE, 51yrs, Niagara Falls