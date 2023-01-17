12 people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara
Niagara Regional Police has released its latest list of drivers charged with impaired driving.
12 people were charged between Jan. 9 - Jan. 15th.
The NRP publicly lists the names in an effort to deter the crime of impaired driving.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
April M. WASS, 51yrs, St. Catharines
Shailee A. DOUCETTE, 32yrs, Pickering
George E. AUGUSTINE, 56yrs, St. Catharines
Jethro D. VANDERBRUGGHEN, 22yrs, West Lincoln
Hayden E. VANGRIEKEN, 28yrs, Lowbanks
Aidan J. HARPER, 20yrs, St. Catharines
Marty C. PEW, 39yrs, Welland
Daniel W. CARSON, 44yrs, St. Catharines
Isaac E. PRAH, 32yrs, Brampton
Edward, A. ROTHWELL, 62yrs, Niagara Falls
Jennifer R. FORRESTER, 38yrs, Niagara-on-the-Lake
Peter C. MCRAE, 51yrs, Niagara Falls
