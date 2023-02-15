12 People facing Impaired Driving charges in Niagara
The NRP publicly lists the names in an effort to deter the crime of impaired driving.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Lorant SZELAYALA, 19yrs, Thorold
Walter P. OVER, 57yrs, St. Catharines
Santasia T. NELSON, 33yrs, Fort Erie
Conner J. BONIFERRO-MCFALL, 28yrs, St. Catharines
Tshawna P. RAGUIN, 28yrs, St. Catharines
Christopher M. BAXTER, 41yrs, West Lincoln
Miguel C. PAIS, 70yrs, Niagara Falls
Taylor A. TURNER, 32yrs, St. Catharines
Dexter A. BANGAYAN, 41yrs, Niagara Falls
Kurtis H. ENKELAAR, 35yrs, St. Catharines
Daniel J. RICHARD, 53yrs, Niagara-on-the-Lake
William K. BENGER, 64yrs, Niagara-on-the-Lake
