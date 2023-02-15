12 People facing Impaired Driving charges in Niagara

The NRP publicly lists the names in an effort to deter the crime of impaired driving.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Lorant SZELAYALA, 19yrs, Thorold

Walter P. OVER, 57yrs, St. Catharines

Santasia T. NELSON, 33yrs, Fort Erie

Conner J. BONIFERRO-MCFALL, 28yrs, St. Catharines

Tshawna P. RAGUIN, 28yrs, St. Catharines

Christopher M. BAXTER, 41yrs, West Lincoln

Miguel C. PAIS, 70yrs, Niagara Falls

Taylor A. TURNER, 32yrs, St. Catharines

Dexter A. BANGAYAN, 41yrs, Niagara Falls

Kurtis H. ENKELAAR, 35yrs, St. Catharines

Daniel J. RICHARD, 53yrs, Niagara-on-the-Lake

William K. BENGER, 64yrs, Niagara-on-the-Lake