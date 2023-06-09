12-year-old Ontario girl set to become the youngest university graduate in Canadian history

A girl from Ottawa is set to become the youngest university graduate in Canadian history.

Twelve-year-old Anthaea-Grace Patricia Dennis will walk across the University of Ottawa stage in her cap and gown and accept a bachelor's degree in biomedical science on Saturday.

She started the program when she was nine, at a time when most of her peers were playing games at recess.

This year she finished an honours thesis studying the cerebellum, the part of the brain responsible for co-ordinating balance and movement _ and handedness.

The paper concluded that connectivity between the brain and hand is significantly different for people who are right-handed versus those who are left-handed.