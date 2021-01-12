iHeartRadio
120 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara

Niagara Region Public Health are reporting 120 new cases of COVID-19.

Right now Niagara has 1,429 active cases of the virus, and 51 active outbreaks. 

80 people in Niagara are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

