120 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara
Niagara Region Public Health are reporting 120 new cases of COVID-19.
Right now Niagara has 1,429 active cases of the virus, and 51 active outbreaks.
80 people in Niagara are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Plant-based Still a Thing Despite COVID-19Matt Holmes Speaks with Sylvain Charlebois - Professor in Food Distribution and Policy Dalhousie University regarding continues popularity of plant-based diets
Curfews/Rising COVID-19 Numbers/Hospital ICUs FullMatt Holmes Speaks with Colin D Furness - Infection Control Epidemiologist/Assistant Professor Faculty of Information University of Toronto regarding curfew chatter, rising COVID-19 numbers and hospital ICUs full
Roundtable with Marty Mako and Haley BatemanRoundtable with Marty Mako and Haley Bateman