120 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara; 3,422 in Ontario on Sunday
Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed 120 new cases of COVID-19.
Their updated data also shows two new outbreaks, 91 more cases considered resolved, and four more COVID-19 related deaths.
In total, 217 people in Niagara have died.
390 more vaccines have been administered to residents of long-term care homes.
To date, Public Health have administered 1,254 vaccines.
Right now Niagara has 1,696 active cases of COVID-19.
To see the full data from the region, click here.
Ontario's Ministry of Health confirmed 3,422 more cases of COVID-19.
