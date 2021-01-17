120 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara; 3,422 in Ontario on Sunday

Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed 120 new cases of COVID-19.

Their updated data also shows two new outbreaks, 91 more cases considered resolved, and four more COVID-19 related deaths.

In total, 217 people in Niagara have died.

390 more vaccines have been administered to residents of long-term care homes.

To date, Public Health have administered 1,254 vaccines.

Right now Niagara has 1,696 active cases of COVID-19.

Ontario's Ministry of Health confirmed 3,422 more cases of COVID-19.

