Niagara is reporting 120 new cases of COVID-19 today, however the true number is believed to be higher given limits on testing.

There are 1338 active cases in the region, and the death toll remains at 518.

24 residents are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Niagara, while five are in the ICU.

There is one active outbreak at Niagara Health's hospitals. It's at the Welland hospital on the 4th floor after 5 confirmed cases in mid-Feb.