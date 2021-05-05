123 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara today with 2000 active cases in the region

Niagara is reporting 123 new cases of COVID-19 today.

No new deaths were reported leaving the death toll at 395.

There are 2000 active cases of the virus in the region.

61 people are being treated in hospital for the virus, with 22 in the ICU.

191,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Niagara so far.

37% of residents have received one dose with only 2.6% have gotten both doses.