123 people are in Niagara's hospitals with COVID, including 78 being treated primarily for the virus

Niagara Health is giving us more details about the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.

The healthcare system says there are 123 people with COVID-19 in Niagara's hospitals, including 78 who are being treated primarily for the virus.

The other 45 have tested positive, but are being treated primarily for another reason.

20 people are being cared for in the ICU with COVID, including 10 unvaccinated patients.

Niagara Health also revealing three patients died last week on January 7th, 8th, and 9th.

"We are saddened to report the deaths of five patients on Dec. 27*, Jan. 7, 8 and 9. These patients were Niagara residents who had tested positive for COVID-19. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the patients’ loved ones during this difficult time."

Niagara reported 406 new COVID-19 infections today, however the true number of cases is much higher as PCR testing is limited in Ontario to a small group of people.