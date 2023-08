125-year-old Ontario snapping turtle found dead in 'unexpected' location

Conservationists are mourning the loss of one of Ontario's oldest snapping turtles, whose remains were recently found in what they say was an unexpected location.



The group Turtle Guardians says the turtle named Grace, estimated to be about 125 years old, had been missing for more than a year from its usual habitat in the area surrounding Haliburton, Ontario.



Turtle Guardians' website says that Grace's remains were recently brought to their office, after the turtle's skeleton was found in a watershed that neighbours her typical grounds.



The group says that was unusual because Grace would have had to travel more than 15 kilometres to get there.



The conservationists say it's likely that Grace was somehow wandered off, and then became lost and unable to find a place to hibernate for the winter.



Turtle Guardians say Grace was the oldest female snapping turtle on record in the Ontario highlands, and was known for having just one eye and a distinctive upper shell.