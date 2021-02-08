1265 new cases of COVID in Ontario Monday

Ontario is reporting 1265 cases of COVID-19 with 33 additional deaths.

There were 421 new cases in Toronto, Peel Region reported 256 cases, York Region reported 130 cases and Durham Region reported 61 new cases.

Niagara's numbers will be released at noon.

The province says it has conducted 28,303 tests since the last daily report, which is down by about 45%.

In total, 901 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 335 in intensive care, and 226 people are on ventilators.

A total of 386,171 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered by the province so far.