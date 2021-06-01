13 COVID-19 cases, and one new death reported in Niagara today

It's another day of lower COVID-19 cases, but one new death has also been reported.

13 new infections have been announced, and the latest death brings the death toll to 406.

There are 623 active cases.

289,000 vaccines have been administered in the region, with almost 56% of residents receiving one dose.

24 people are being treated for the virus in Niagara's hospitals, with 14 in the ICU.

Ontario reported just under 700 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths.