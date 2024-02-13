13 men arrested in sting human trafficking operation at Niagara Falls hotel

13 men have been arrested after Niagara Regional Police set up a sting operation at a Niagara Falls hotel.

Police say earlier this month they launched a Human Trafficking Project, to target adults using the internet to communicate and meet young people, believed to be offering sexual services for money.

Niagara's Human Trafficking Unit, ICE Unit, Child Abuse Unit, and Domestic Violence Unit worked with the OPP and other law enforcement agencies to arrest the 13 men at a Niagara Falls hotel.

Most of the men are from Niagara, and range in age from 20 to 60.

They are charged with Luring a Child for the Purpose of Obtaining Sexual Services, Obtaining Sexual Services for Consideration from a Person Under 18 Years, and Invite / Counsel, Sexual Exploitation of a Young Person.

No names have been released, however a list of ages and areas the men are from has been released. You can see that below.

Niagara Regional Police Chief Bill Fordy says the arrests send a strong message that the predatory behaviours associated with human trafficking will not be tolerated in Niagara.

"We are committed to fighting human trafficking through intelligence-gathering and working cooperatively with law enforcement and community partners to support victims and enforcement efforts. Integrated resources, the sharing of information, a victim-centred approach and community partnerships are crucial to law enforcement’s effective response to this kind of crime.”