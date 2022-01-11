13 more patients admitted to Niagara's hospitals for COVID since yesterday for total of 91 patients

Another 13 people have been admitted to hospital in Niagara due to COVID-19.

Yesterday 78 patients were being treated for the virus, and now 91 are being cared for.

In total 141 patients in Niagara's hospitals have the virus, but 91 are primarily being treated for COVID, while the rest were sent to hospital for another reason but have tested positive.

24 people are being treated in the ICU, including 14 unvaccinated patients.

Niagara Health is also reporting the deaths of five patients on Jan. 7 and 10th.

"These patients were Niagara residents who had tested positive for COVID-19. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the patients’ loved ones during this difficult time."