13 new cases of COVID, 13 people in hospital in Niagara

13 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara today.

No new deaths were announced.

13 people are being treated in hospital, with two patients being cared for in the ICU.

Six patients are fully vaccinated, six are unvaccinated, and one patient is partially.

COVID vaccine appointment bookings have officially opened up for children aged five to 11 in Ontario.

Families can book appointments for children in the age group through the province's online portal and contact centre, public health units' booking systems, some pharmacies and primary care providers.