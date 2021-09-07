13 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara today as 10 people are treated in hospital
Niagara is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 today along with one new death.
The death toll reported from Public Health now sits at 422.
Ten people are being treated in hospital for the virus in Niagara, two of them are fully vaccinated, while eight are unvaccinated.
66.7% of Niagara residents are fully vaccinated against COVID.
-
2021 Canada Federal Election - Riding of St. CatharinesLIBERAL | CHRIS BITTLE - (INCUMBENT) CONSERVATIVE | KRYSTINA WALER NDP | TRECIA MCLENNON GREEN | CATHARINE RHODES
-
2021 Canada Federal Election - Riding of St. CatharinesLIBERAL | CHRIS BITTLE - (INCUMBENT) CONSERVATIVE | KRYSTINA WALER NDP | TRECIA MCLENNON GREEN | CATHARINE RHODES
-
2021 Canada Federal Election - Riding of St. CatharinesLIBERAL | CHRIS BITTLE - (INCUMBENT) CONSERVATIVE | KRYSTINA WALER NDP | TRECIA MCLENNON GREEN | CATHARINE RHODES