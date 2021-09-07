iHeartRadio
13 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara today as 10 people are treated in hospital

Niagara is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 today along with one new death.

The death toll reported from Public Health now sits at 422.

Ten people are being treated in hospital for the virus in Niagara, two of them are fully vaccinated, while eight are unvaccinated.

66.7% of Niagara residents are fully vaccinated against COVID.

