13 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Niagara
Niagara is reporting 13 new COVID-19 infections today.
Over the weekend, 14 infections were confirmed on Saturday, while 8 cases were announced yesterday.
There are 173 'active' cases in the region.
7 people are being treated in hospital in Niagara, with 5 of those patients in the ICU.
65% of Niagara residents have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 24% have received both doses.
Ontario is reporting one of the lowest tallies for new daily COVID-19 cases since mid-September, but the positivity rate has bumped up.
Health officials confirmed 210 new cases today, down from 287 yesterday and 346 on Saturday.