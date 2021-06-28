13 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Niagara

Niagara is reporting 13 new COVID-19 infections today.

Over the weekend, 14 infections were confirmed on Saturday, while 8 cases were announced yesterday.

There are 173 'active' cases in the region.

7 people are being treated in hospital in Niagara, with 5 of those patients in the ICU.

65% of Niagara residents have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 24% have received both doses.

Ontario is reporting one of the lowest tallies for new daily COVID-19 cases since mid-September, but the positivity rate has bumped up.

Health officials confirmed 210 new cases today, down from 287 yesterday and 346 on Saturday.