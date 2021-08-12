13 new COVID-19 cases in Niagara and one person being treated in the ICU in St. Catharines

Niagara Public Health is reporting 13 new COVID-19 infections today as the number of active cases increases to 65.

That's the highest number of cases since July 2nd when 14 new cases were announced.

One patient is being cared for in the ICU in St. Catharines for the virus, breaking a streak of Niagara's hospitals being COVID patient-free.

Niagara Health declared on August 4th they weren't treating any patients for the first time since September of 2020.

639,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered in Niagara with 70% of residents with one shot and 62% with both.