13 new COVID cases in Niagara, four people in hospital

Niagara is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases today.

Four people are being treated in hospital for the virus locally, with two being cared for in the ICU.

The number of active cases has grown to 141.

There are now 72 confirmed cases of the Delta variant, however officials believe the actual number is higher as it takes weeks for the strain to be lab-confirmed.

646,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered in Niagara, with 71.1% of residents with one dose and 63.9% with both.