13 new COVID cases in Niagara, no new deaths, and 9 people being treated in hospital
13 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara today.
No new deaths were announced, leaving the death toll at 369.
There are over 250 active cases in the region, and 19 outbreaks are on the go.
There are nine people being treated in hospital for the virus locally.
