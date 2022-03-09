13 people charged with impaired driving by Niagara Regional Police
13 people have been charged with impaired driving by Niagara Regional Police.
The charges were laid between February 28th and March 6th, 2022.
In addition to being charged, they are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Devin J. ATACK, 19yrs, Welland
Christopher R. BOIVIN, 31yrs, Niagara Falls
Rebecca J. JOHNSTON, 33yrs, St. Catharines
Gerald J. WHITE, 76yrs, Niagara Falls
Taylor P. MENGER, 28yrs, Welland
John N. RUSSELL, 60yrs, Welland
Thomas R. COBURN, 32yrs, St. Catharines
Kayla P. ROSE, 30yrs, Niagara Falls
Mary E. HICKS, 39yrs, St. Catharines
Adekunle O. ADEBOWALE, 39yrs, Lincoln
Sibusiso T. MTSHEDE, 36yrs, Fort Erie
Varinder K. MASIH, 61yrs, St. Catharines
Scott D. PARSON, 42yrs, St. Catharines
