13-year-old boy in Niagara accused of stealing not one, but two vehicles

A 13-year-old Fort Erie boy is in hot water after stealing two vehicles.

Last Friday afternoon, police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Elm Street and Ridge Road North.

A woman in her 20s was seriously hurt, while the driver of the other car had fled on foot, leaving his car behind.

Police identified the suspect, saying he stole the car from a family member at a Fort Erie home earlier in the day.

This is where the story takes another unusual turn....

Niagara Police say the same suspect returned to his families’ Fort Erie home on Monday and stole a 2000 Yamaha Venture motorcycle.

Officers found the motorcycle abandoned the next day.

Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy from Fort Erie, and charged him with theft of Motor Vehicle (2 Counts), and Fail to Stop at the Scene of an Accident Causing Bodily Harm.

The boy was ordered to be held in custody.

His next court date is tomorrow.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act of Canada prohibits the Niagara Region Police Service from releasing the identity of the accused.