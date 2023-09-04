13-year-old boy suffers serious injuries while riding bike in Grimsby Sunday night

A 13-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after a bicycle and pickup truck collided in Grimsby Sunday night.

Niagara Police say they were called at 11:15 p.m. to the area of Christie Street near the QEW on ramp after a boy was found suffering from serious injuries.

He was treated on scene by paramedics, and is now receiving treatment in an out-of-region hospital.

A 34-year-old Grimsby man, who had been driving a blue Dodge Ram pick up truck, was involved in the incident, and was not injured.

The circumstances of the collision remain under investigation, and no charges have been laid.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option extension 1025400 referencing incident 23-99183

Google Maps image of area of Christine St. Grimsby at QEW on ramp