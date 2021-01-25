13 yr old Niagara Falls girl still missing

There's still no sign of a missing 13 yr old girl from Niagara Falls.

Police say Gwen Ciuffo, who was last seen Tuesday January 19th at 3:30 p.m. in the area of Fern Avenue and Bristol Crescent, is still missing.

She is described as white, about five feet tall, with a medium build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Gwen is not dressed appropriately for the weather and is believed to be travelling by foot.

Police and her family are concerned for Gwen’s welfare and are requesting the public's help in locating her.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Gwen is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service dispatch at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, extension 1009994.