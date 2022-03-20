130 new cases of COVID in Niagara over the weekend, 14 in hospital

Niagara reported 129 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Two new deaths were reported since late last week, bringing the death toll to 524.

There is a rise in hospitalizations for COVID-19 locally.

14 patients are being treated primarily for the virus, with three being cared for in the ICU.

Across Ontario, 551 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 182 in ICUs.

That's down from 613 hospitalizations and 185 intensive care patients yesterday.

Three more COVID-19 deaths are being reported today.

Provincial data show 1,680 new infections, but Ontario's top doctor has said the actual number is likely 10 times higher than the daily log, since access to PCR testing is restricted.

Ontario is set to lift mask mandates in most public spaces including schools and retail settings tomorrow.

Many businesses, and post-secondary schools in Niagara have decided to keep mask mandates in place for now.