1300 new COVID cases, 10 deaths, but ICU numbers remain steady in Ontario

Ontario is reporting nearly 1,300 new COVID-19 cases today, marking the highest single-day number in more than six months.

1,290 new infections today and ten new deaths were also announced.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases has reached a six-month high, reaching 1,055 today, up from 851 last week.

The last time the average daily case count surpassed this total was on May 31.

The number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in Ontario intensive care units is unchanged from last week at 155.

The province says only 24 of those patients are fully immunized.

17 people are being treated in Niagara's hospitals for the virus, with six being cared for in the ICU.