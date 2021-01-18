135 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara, and six more deaths
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 135 new cases of COVID-19.
The latest data also shows 73 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been six more COVID-19 related deaths.
To date, 223 people in Niagara have died.
Niagara currently has 1,750 active cases of the virus.
