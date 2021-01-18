iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

135 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara, and six more deaths

iStock-1204866804

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 135 new cases of COVID-19.

The latest data also shows 73 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been six more COVID-19 related deaths. 

To date, 223 people in Niagara have died.

Niagara currently has 1,750 active cases of the virus.

To see the full data from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.

Latest Audio